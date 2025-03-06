Province announces bridge tolls to be removed two weeks early

HALIFAX: The tolls will be removed on the two Halifax Harbour bridges earlier then expected.

The province announced on Thursday March 6 that the tolls will be removed on the Angus L. MacDonald and A. Murray MacKay bridges as of March 17.

That’s two weeks before the announced April 1 date that Premier Tim Houston had said.

The removal fulfills a a government commitment to make crossings more affordable, simpler and smoother for Nova Scotians, a release noted.

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley called the removal great news for commuters.

“We’re proud that we’re delivering on our election promise of removing the tolls,” said Tilley.

“It’s one less fee to pay when getting where you need to go and more money back in the pockets of Nova Scotians.”



Halifax Harbour Bridges will stop collecting tolls at the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge and the A. Murray MacKay Bridge at 5 a.m. on Monday, March 17.

Removal of the toll plazas will begin this month, with work starting at the Macdonald Bridge first.

The transition to free-flowing traffic includes removing toll booths, concrete barriers and electrical equipment, resurfacing roadways and reconfiguring lanes.



Quick Facts:

– the removal of tolls had been scheduled for April 1

– tolls have been in place since the opening of the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge 70 years ago

– more than 200,000 Nova Scotians have MACPASS accounts, and balances will be refunded in the coming weeks