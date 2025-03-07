BEAVER BANK: An important piece of life-saving equipment is now at the ready for those near Brown Hall in Beaver Bank.

Thanks to the volunteers, community donations and support to the Station 48 Beaver Bank firefighters in the N.S. Firefighters 5050, Brown Hall now has an AED.

Brown Hall is located on Beaver Bank Road, near Chen’s store.

The AED defibrillator is mounted outside for quick access in an emergency lifesaving situation.

It is registered with 911 for them to advise of its location.

The AED is on the side of Brown Hall facing the entrance to Woodbine. (Submitted photo)

There are many scenarios when someone having Cardiac Arrest and CPR should begin immediately and someone calls 911.

A bystander could go retrieve the unit if close by while CPR continues.

If possible, CPR can be continued on the move and the person could be brought to the unit.