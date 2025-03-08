HRM/MILLBROOK: Police in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Millbrook are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on multiple province-wide arrest warrants.

Tayshawn Maloney, 27, from Halifax, is wanted.

He faces charges of:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Aggravated Assault

Robbery

Uttering Threats

Impaired Operation

Operation while Prohibited

Mischief

Failure to Comply with a Release Order

Multiple firearms offences

Maloney is described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

(RCMP photo)

At this time, investigators believe he may be driving a silver Toyota Yaris.

Maloney is known to frequent Halifax, Dartmouth and Truro. However, he was last seen in the Cape Breton area in October 2024.

Police have made several attempts to locate Maloney, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tayshawn Maloney is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 2024-1254792