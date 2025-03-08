Traffic delays expected in HRM for potholle repairs over weekend

HALIFAX: HRM is advising residents of expected traffic delays March 8 and March 9.
It is because of crews making repairs to potholes in these areas.
The delays are expected at the following locations:
Locations:
- Portland Street
- Pleasant Street
- Bedford Highway, including the Fairview overpass to Kearney Lake Road
- St. Margarets Bay Road from the Armdale Rotary to Albert Walker Drive
- Herring Cove Road from the Armdale Rotary to civic 700
- Agricola Street
- Willet Street from Dunbrack Street to Lacewood Drive
- Alma Crescent
- South Street and University Avenue intersection
Note: This work may include multiple additional locations as time allows.
Date: Saturday, March 8 to Sunday, March 9
Time: 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Work details: This work is for emergency pothole repairs.
Traffic impact: There will be stop-and-go traffic in these areas. Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.