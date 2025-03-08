Traffic delays expected in HRM for potholle repairs over weekend

HALIFAX: HRM is advising residents of expected traffic delays March 8 and March 9.

It is because of crews making repairs to potholes in these areas.

The delays are expected at the following locations:

  • Portland Street
  • Pleasant Street
  • Bedford Highway, including the Fairview overpass to Kearney Lake Road
  • St. Margarets Bay Road from the Armdale Rotary to Albert Walker Drive
  • Herring Cove Road from the Armdale Rotary to civic 700
  • Agricola Street
  • Willet Street from Dunbrack Street to Lacewood Drive
  • Alma Crescent
  • South Street and University Avenue intersection

Note: This work may include multiple additional locations as time allows.

Date: Saturday, March 8 to Sunday, March 9

Time: 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Work details: This work is for emergency pothole repairs.

Traffic impact: There will be stop-and-go traffic in these areas. Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.

