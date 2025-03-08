Traffic delays expected in HRM for potholle repairs over weekend

HALIFAX: HRM is advising residents of expected traffic delays March 8 and March 9.

It is because of crews making repairs to potholes in these areas.

The delays are expected at the following locations:

Locations:

Portland Street

Pleasant Street

Bedford Highway, including the Fairview overpass to Kearney Lake Road

St. Margarets Bay Road from the Armdale Rotary to Albert Walker Drive

Herring Cove Road from the Armdale Rotary to civic 700

Agricola Street

Willet Street from Dunbrack Street to Lacewood Drive

Alma Crescent

South Street and University Avenue intersection

Note: This work may include multiple additional locations as time allows.

Date: Saturday, March 8 to Sunday, March 9

Time: 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Work details: This work is for emergency pothole repairs.

Traffic impact: There will be stop-and-go traffic in these areas. Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.