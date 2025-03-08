N.S. announces funding for transition houses, addressing IPV

From a release

HALIFAX: The government is taking action to address the epidemic of intimate partner violence with a new $23.4-million funding commitment to transition houses.



“An epidemic-level response means working together to support victims, survivors, families and communities, and no one understands how best to do that than the organizations on the front lines,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“The critical and often life-saving work led by our community-based partners has never been more urgent or more important.

“This new funding helps ensure these services and supports continue to be available to Nova Scotians when they need it.”

This investment includes $17.9 million over four years to stabilize operations at 10 transition houses.

Nova Scotia worked with the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia to ensure this new funding commitment would meet the needs of its members over the next several years.



The government is providing an additional $1.9 million in project-based funding to association members to advance initiatives that prevent or address gender-based violence.

This is part of $5.8 million in new project-based funding for the sector. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This sector is made up of professionals with decades of experience and a deep understanding of the communities and people they serve.

THANS has been candid about the challenges its member organizations face and committed to working together on solutions that work. This funding is just one of the ways we are showing up for a sector that has always showed up for Nova Scotians.”

— Leah Martin, Minister responsible for the Advisory Committee on the Status of Women



“This investment is a vital step toward ensuring that our member organizations can continue providing safety, shelter and support to women and children experiencing violence. They work tirelessly to meet the growing demand for services, and this funding brings much-needed stability to their operations.

“We appreciate the Province’s recognition of the essential role transition houses and other community organizations play in responding to and preventing intimate partner violence, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to strengthen support for survivors.”

— Ann de Ste. Croix, Executive Director, Transition House Association of Nova Scotia

– the stabilization funding to transition houses is $4.4 million annually– Budget 2024-25 included a $7.7-million annual increase in core funding to transition houses and women’s centres, for a total of $17.8 million – the largest increase in two decades– Budget 2025-26 includes a $103-million funding commitment across government to address intimate partner violence, including the $17.8 million in core funding for transition houses and women’s centres– a new inquiry response unit was established to support government’s work to respond to recommendations in the Mass Casualty Commission and Desmond Fatality Inquiry final reports