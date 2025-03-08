Arts Series putting on Organ Music celebration at Knox United Church

LOWER SACKVILLE: A night of celebrating organ music is set to come to Lower Sackville later this month.

On March 23, the Knox Sackville Community Arts Series presents A Celebration of Organ Music on March 23 beginning at 1 p.m.

It will be held at Knox United Church in Lower Sackville. They are located at 567 Sackville Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Knox United Church photo)

The night will feature the church’s Casavant Organ, with performances from Sheldon Crouse; Lianne Dimock; John Lindsay-Botten; Don MacRae; Hope Moen; Kevin Parks; Stephen Roe; and Shawn Whynot. The lineup is subject to change.

Donations at the event are greatly appreciated.

All proceeds will go towards the Knox Organ Maintenance Fund.