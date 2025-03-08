Middle Sackville man dies in vehicle-pedestrian collision

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 58-year-old man from Middle Sackville is dead following a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in the community on Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional detachment officers from Lower Sackville, local firefighters and EHS responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the 1600 block of Sackville Dr.

Investigators learned that a Honda Civic was travelling west on the roadway when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, a 58-year-old Middle Sackville man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the Civic, a 25-year-old also from Middle Sackville, did not suffer any physical injuries.

Weather conditions in the area, at the time, consisted of heavy rain and wind.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation, led by the Halifax Regional Detachment Traffic Unit, is ongoing.

Currently, it’s not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam footage of Sackville Dr., near Lively Rd. and Wilson Lake Dr., between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to come forward.

Sackville Dr. was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 25-31814