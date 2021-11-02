Alleged assaults, break-and-enter being investigated by police

FALL RIVER: Halifax District RCMP are investigating a pair of alleged assault incidents in Beaver Bank and at the Halifax Stanfield Airport, according to HRM Crimemapping.

On Oct. 29, police received a report of an assault on Bell Blvd. at the airport in Enfield.

Police were notified Oct. 30 of an assault occurring near Glen Rise Drive in the Woodbine Mobile Home Park in Beaver Bank.

No details were available on either alleged assaults.

RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter into a residence on Canterbury Lane in Fall River Village. It is reported that the incident occurred on Oct. 27. No further details are available.

Officers were informed of an alleged assault on Murphy’s Road near Lake Egmont in the Musquodoboit Valley on Oct. 27.

Crime Mapping is an interactive site that is updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles, and thefts from vehicles.

These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in their community.

To ensure privacy, the crimes are plotted on the mid-point of the closest block and are not associated with specific civic addresses so as not to identify a person or an address.

The Crimemapping tool website can be found by clicking here.