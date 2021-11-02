Dragons capture cross-country bronze in Intermediate girls

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: The Lockview High Dragons brought home the Intermediate girls bronze medal from the School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) Cross-Country Provincials, held recently.

It was the top result among the TBA athletes that the Fall River-based school sent to the provincial championship. Other results were good considering the closeness of competition between each runner from schools across the province.

In junior girls, Anna Carruthers from Harold T. Barrett Junior High took home first among her peers in a close battle, besting the runner-up by 10 seconds.

Lockview High’s Monica Johnston was the first Dragon to finish the senior girls race, coming home in fourth place. Johnston finished in a time of 23:44.5

Just two spots behind her was teammate Mya Archibald, who was sixth. She came across the line in 24:11.0.

Max Brien from Georges P. Vanier Junior High was the top Viper junior boy among the seven that took to the race, finishing 25th in a time of 16:46.1.

Other Viper finishes were as follows: Rory Fox (39th); Xavier Lerner (43rd); Hilmir Bjarnason (49th); Isiah Page (51st); Brett Skinner (69th); and Aidan Buchanan (72nd).

Overall, in the team standings, GPV came home in seventh of 18 school teams that competed.

Lockview’s Austin Theriault was the lone Dragon that competed in the senior boys race. Theriault finished on 25th place, crossing the finish line in a time of 22:42.0.

In intermediate girls, the Lockview bronze medal finish was led by the strong legs of Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank as she ran to another first place win, over a minute ahead of the runner-up from Bridgewater High.

Lewis had a time of 17:15.2, the Bridgewater runner, Zoe Mosher, crossed in second in a time of 18:29.9.

Other Lockview High results were as follows: Paige Carruthers (11th); Ella Cozens (20th); Madden O’Grady (28th); Cicely Harnum (35th); and Jenna Haverstock (48th).

There were 90 runners in the Intermediate girls race.