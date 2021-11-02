HERH, Uniacke runners compete at cross -country provincials

MILFORD: Ten runners from Hants East Rural High (HERH) in Milford and two from Uniacke District school participated for their respective schools at the recently held School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) Cross Country Provincials.

For HERH runners, Zack Rogers led the Tigers results in Intermediate men finishing 12th.

Other results for the Tigers included: Brendan Good (32nd); Charlie Cox (43rd); Martin Heukshorst came home in 63rd; Daniel Quinn (74th); and Merrick Currie (78th).

Uniacke District was represented by Ryan Cooke (51st place finish) and Bradon Kelly, who came home in 56th place.

There were 100 runners take the start for the intermediate boys competition.

Overall, in team standings, Hants East came home sixth out of 13 teams.

Elizabeth Quinn was the top HERH Tiger in senior girls finishing 48th of 82 runners. Emma Whyte, also from HERH, was 67th.

In Intermediate girls final, Hants East Tiger Ruby Campbell came across in 69th place, while Amber Foley finished in 74th.