Blackwood picks up first win with Ontario Jr. A club

KEMPTVILLE, ONT.: Conor Blackwood made a quick first impression with his new Junior A Hockey team.

Blackwood, who used to live in Windsor Junction but now calls Beaver Bank home, stopped 23 of 24 shots sent his way as his Kemptville 73’s picked up a 5-1 win in his first start with the Ontario Junior A Hockey League team on Oct. 3.

The game was against the Nepean Raiders.

Since that game one month ago, Blackwood has made four other starts for the 73’s.

He lost 3-2 to the Ottawa Junior Senators on Oct. 10, a game which saw him turn away 24 of 27 pucks he saw.

On Oct. 16, Blackwood stopped 35 of 38 pucks in a 6-3 win over the Renfrew Wolves.

In his first start before the home fans on Oct. 22, Blackwood turned away 17 of 19 shots sent his way in a 4-2 victory voer the Cornwall Colts.

On Oct. 26, Blackwood suffered defeat surrendering three goals on 15 shots to the Carleton Place Canadians.

On the season, Blackwood is 3-2 (won-loss) with 12 goals against and a 2.40 Goals Against Average in 299 minutes played. That’s a 90.2 save percentage.