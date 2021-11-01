FALL RIVER: Halifax District RCMP have laid half of the total amount of impaired driving charges in the Fall River area that they did in all of 2020 in the first eight months of 2021.

A query was posted on a community Facebook asking if Fall River was near the top for impaired driving numbers in N.S., so The Laker News asked Halifax District RCMP what the stats were.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, with Halifax District RCMP, said between Jan 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, the force laid 331 impaired driving charges in Halifax District’s area and issued 252 impaired driving suspensions.

“Within the Fall River zone, we laid 22 impaired driving charges or six per cent of the district’s total for that year,” she said. “We also issued six impaired driving suspensions or two per cent of the district’s total for that year.”

Now looking at 2021, stats from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2021, show that Halifax District RCMP laid 202 impaired driving charges, while issuing 140 impaired driving suspensions.

“Within the Fall River zone, Halifax District lad 11 impaired driving charges or five percent of the district’s total for that period,” said Cpl. Croteau.

“We issued four impaired driving suspensions or two per cent of the district’s total for the same period.”

For the past year-and-a-half, the stats show officers have laid 533 impaired driving charges and issued 392 impaired driving suspensions.

How that breaks down within the Fall River zone is 33 impaired driving charges or six per cent of the district’s total; and 10 impaired driving suspensions in the zone or two per cent of the district’s total for that same period.