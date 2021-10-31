The Big Give giving back; second event set for Nov. 6 in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: The first coat and clothing swap put on the COAT Association was, from all indications, very well received by the community.

The Big Give took place Oct. 30 at the East Hants Family Resource Centre in Elmsdale.

A second Big Give coat and clothing swap is scheduled to be held Nov. 6, also at the Family Resource Centre. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COAT is Community Offering Assistance Together. Its mission is to supply coats and other clothing and personal items to those who are unable to provide them for themselves.

The Big Give has plenty of coats; snow pants; hats’ mittens; and other clothing for kids youth and adult sizes available to be taken by those who need them. All free of charge.

Organizers from the COAT Association are accepting donations of new socks and underwear and other lightly used clothing, which are welcomed but not required.

Several community groups were involved in the Oct. 30 event at the Family Resource Centre.

Mark Nov. 6 on your calendar to come on out and take what you need or donate what you don’t need in clothing between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the East Hants Family Resource Centre.