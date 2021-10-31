VIDEO: WCA Halloween Haunted House Tour gives you spooks

WAVERLEY/FALL RIVER: If you’re a Halloween enthusiast or like scares you have one last night to catch a glimpse of the scares throughout the homes participating in the Waverley/Fall River Halloween Haunted House tour 2021.

The homes taking part include:

45 Palmer Road, Waverley

34 Old Oakes Drive, Waverley

17 Shirley Lane, Waverley

32 Faucheau Lane, Waverley

19 School Street, Waverley

29 St. Andrews Drive, Fall River

273 Howe Ave. (Schwarzwald subdivision), Fall River

20 Holland Road, Fletchers Lake

Here is video compiled of the homes that The Laker News and our video guy Matt Dagley of Dagley Media visited on a calm Friday night. We do warn there are parts that may scare some viewers

The event, held over three nights, was organized by the Waverley Community Association, a volunteer-based community organization.

One last chance to see the homes, tonight Oct. 31, until they pack up until Halloween 2022.

Keep an eye out on the Waverley Facebook page and get in on the fun of the spooks next year

Here are some video still photos as taken from the video by Dagley Media.