VIDEO: Flipping DQ Blizzards in Fall River on Miracle Treat Day

FALL RIVER: It was a messy good time.

Miralce Treat Day in support of member hospitals a part of the Children’s Miracle Network was held at Dairy Queen locations, including the one in Fall River. This was the first one the Fall River location held due to COIVD cancelling the one last year.

The day saw The Laker News’ Pat Healey serve up what was supposed to be just Blizzards — but the staff at the DQ had Pat making everything ordered that was of ice cream variety.

He may have made a mess, but it was all for a good cause. And may have brought a few laughs.

Just like Pat said to a customer in the video who ordered a blizzard, we hope you Enjoy the below photos and video of this annual event.

Pat’s first DQ Blizzard he made was a special request– from Emily Alford of Beaver Bank and her boyfriend Aiden, friends of Healey and regular customers to the Fall River outlet.

The exact amount raised at the Fall River DQ will be known in mid November once numbers are tallied by head office.

We will pass along the total when we learn it.

Here is the video from Pat’s shift as edited together of Dagley Media.

Below are photos of Miracle Treat Day as taken from the video stills in the video above.

Funds raised from Nova Scotia DQ locations went to their local CMN hospital the IWK Hospital in Halifax.

It was great to see the community out to keep Pat busy … err raise money for the IWK by purchasing Blizzards despite the damp, windy day.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon picked up a snack for hubby Percy on her way home from meetings. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat wasn’t just flipping Blizzards – they also had him doing other ice cream goodies, like dipping a chocolate cone but he did it wrong.

The first two customers Pat made Blizzards for Emily Alford and boyfriend Aiden give two thumbs up.

Pat with two of his co-workers for his shift who helped him out with blizzard making.

Dairy Queen Fall River franchisee Peggy Rust next to the Blizzard mascot (her husband Matt Rust).