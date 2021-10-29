N.S. announces all nursing graduates to receive job offers

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston announced October 28, all nurses graduating from Nova Scotia’s universities and Nova Scotia Community College for the next five years will be offered a job in the province.

Every nurse who wants a job in Nova Scotia from the current graduating class until 2026 will be guaranteed one with Nova Scotia Health, the IWK or the continuing care sector. They will receive information about available opportunities and receive job offers.

“We are taking bold action to solve the healthcare problems in Nova Scotia,” said Premier Houston. “Every nursing graduate coming out of a Nova Scotia school over the next five years has a standing offer to work right here.

“I want nursing students to know we are not taking them for granted, and I hope this shows how much we value them and their skill, energy and compassion.”

Each year, Nova Scotia graduates about 700 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

The initiative will be overseen by the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment.

Quotes:

“Nurses are needed in so many areas across Nova Scotia – it’s part of why I want to become a nurse. A guaranteed job offer to work in Nova Scotia when I graduate takes some of the pressure off as I complete my studies. This is the kind of forward thinking we need to keep new nursing grads here in the province.”

– Anika Daclan, Co-president, Dalhousie University Nursing Society and Nursing Student

“I’ve been a registered nurse for 30 years, and I remember being a student about to graduate – there are a lot of factors to consider when determining where to work. As the next generation of nursing students considers their options, we want them to know there are many great job opportunities for them in various areas and locations, right here in Nova Scotia. There is a place for them in our healthcare system.”

– Michelle Thompson, Health and Wellness Minister

Quick Facts:

— nurses are educated at Dalhousie University, St. Francis Xavier University, Cape Breton University, Université Sainte-Anne and the Nova Scotia Community College

— about 450 registered nurses and about 250 licensed practical nurses graduate every year from Nova Scotia schools

— Minister Thompson’s mandate letter includes a commitment to enhance recruitment of health professionals

— the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment is focused on recruiting and retaining doctors, nurses, continuing care assistants, paramedics and other professionals