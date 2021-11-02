Grade 5 students proud to help less fortunate with Socktober fundraiser

FLETCHERS LAKE: Students at Holland Road Elementary continue to show their compassion for others through in-school fundraisers.

One such example is the 516 items that Grade 5’s in Nicole LeGrow’s class at the school collected during their Socktober fundraiser. All items were donated to the COAT Association, based in Elmsdale.

In total the students collected 302 pairs of socks; 103 hats; 55 pairs of underwear; 51 pairs of mittens; three scarves; and two coats.

The students collected the items through special days in class, allowed by Ms. LeGrow.

“Ms. LeGrow allowed up to have special days such as pajama day, hat day, and camp day,” said student Jaxon Haddon, 10. “We brought in donations to participate and with that money raised we purchased undergarments.”

On Oct. 29, Cathy Miller, the founder of the non-profit COAT, was on hand to speak to the students outside the school about what the donation to COAT meant and a bit of what COAT is.

Miller said she was amazed at what the students at the Fletchers Lake-based school did for them.

“This means the world to me,” she said of the donations. “I’m so happy. I could be given a million dollars and it wouldn’t make me any happier then this.”

Students spoke to The Laker News about what it meant to them to do Socktober, where they collected almost 10 boxes of various sizes full of socks and underwear, plus winter coats.

“It makes me feel very proud of myself and my class because we raised things for people less fortunate than us,” said Gavin Garagon, 9, of Fall River. “These are things we often take for granted in our everyday lives.”

“I think it’s amazing because less fortunate people get to have the things they need for the winter,” added Ava Mannett, 10, of Miller Lake.

Addison Manette, 10, of Wellington said it felt great to give back to others in need.

“I feel that we take some things for granted,” said Addison. “It feels really good to help others out and to give to those in need.”

Emily Michaud, of Fletchers Lake, said it felt good to partake.

“It feels very good to donate to know we are helping out a good cause,” said Michaud, 10.

Ten-year-old Hunter Dickinson said he wanted to help out people who don’t have as much as he has.

“It’s the simple things that some people don’t have, and we don’t often think about such as socks,’ said Hunter, of Fall River.

Olivia Hollett, 10, of Wellington said it meant a lot to participate because the class worked hard and as a team to collect so many items.

“It’s important that people are warm in the winter,” said Olivia. “It makes me feel good that we can help to be apart of this.”

The students were also asked what they think the reaction those receiving their items will eb. A couple of students offered answers.

“I think they are going to feel happy and relieved that its one thing that they don’t have to stress or worry about this winter,” said Ava Hobbs, 10, of Fall River.

“I think people will feel happy knowing that students of the next generation are caring and thoughtful to donate so many things,” said eleven-year-old Mili Sankey, of Fall River. “I’m very proud of our efforts.”

Miller said she was impressed by what the students collected.

“I wasn’t expecting nearly this much,” said Miller. “It’s so good to see them so young to start giving back.

“It’s so important.”

And that it is.