UPDATED: Police arrest wanted man after short standoff in Oakfield

OAKFIELD: A man wanted by RCMP on an arrest warrant was taken into custody late on the afternoon of Nov. 1 in Oakfield, after a short standoff.

A local resident told The Laker News they observed officers with Halifax District RCMP on Acorn Drive in Oakfield around 4 p.m.

Police had access to the street, just up from Oakfield Provincial Park, blocked and several cruisers were on scene at a residence, the local resident said.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, confirmed why police were there, to arrest a person.

“Police made contact with the man who refused to exist the residence,” said Cpl. Marshall on Nov. 2. “After approximately two hours, the man surrendered to police and exited the home.”

The man was identified in a later email Nov. 2 after the original story was published as Daniel Michaud.

Cpl. Marshall said the warrant was issued as Michaud was out on bail for a number of charges. His surety rendered which is why the court issued the warrant.

He said Michaud was taken into custody without further incident.