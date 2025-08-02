Annie’s Memorial Tea & Dessert coming up Aug. 17 in Waverley

There's always tasty tea and yummy dessert at Annie's Tea. (File/Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: The annual Annie’s Memorial Tea & Dessert is fast approaching.

Held on Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waverley Heritage Museum on Rocky Lake Drive, the tea is held in honour of founder Annie Blois.

For decades, the Waverley Heritage Society has preserved and shared the history of Waverley and the surrounding area through the Waverley Heritage Museum.

Blois set up the museum and donated her historic collection.

Annie helped grow the Museum to be able to employ summer students, host educational talks and offer programming for all ages, while caring for valued artifacts, photos and documents.

The museum said in a release that it’s their pleasure to celebrate Annie and her legacy.

They are encouraging residents to come on out as they come together to celebrate with the Waverley community.

The event will have tea, dessert, and a 50/50 draw which will help support the museum and its work.