The Laker News

Featured News

Annie’s Memorial Tea & Dessert coming up Aug. 17 in Waverley

ByPat Healey

Aug 2, 2025 #Annie Blois, #Annie's Memorial Tea, #community, #Waverley, #Waverley Heritage Museum
There's always tasty tea and yummy dessert at Annie's Tea. (File/Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: The annual Annie’s Memorial Tea & Dessert is fast approaching.

Held on Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waverley Heritage Museum on Rocky Lake Drive, the tea is held in honour of founder Annie Blois.

For decades, the Waverley Heritage Society has preserved and shared the history of Waverley and the surrounding area through the Waverley Heritage Museum.

Blois set up the museum and donated her historic collection.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Annie helped grow the Museum to be able to employ summer students, host educational talks and offer programming for all ages, while caring for valued artifacts, photos and documents.

The museum said in a release that it’s their pleasure to celebrate Annie and her legacy.

They are encouraging residents to come on out as they come together to celebrate with the Waverley community.

The event will have tea, dessert, and a 50/50 draw which will help support the museum and its work.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News

Setting the stage for system improvements, WCB N.S. reaches $106.7 % in funding

Aug 2, 2025 Pat Healey
News East Hants

No Laker News email newsletter on Monday Aug. 4

Aug 2, 2025 Pat Healey
News

New Glasgow man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

Aug 1, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Annie’s Memorial Tea & Dessert coming up Aug. 17 in Waverley

August 2, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Team Connor U11AA East Hants Nats off to Tier 1 provincials

August 2, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Setting the stage for system improvements, WCB N.S. reaches $106.7 % in funding

August 2, 2025 Pat Healey
News East Hants

No Laker News email newsletter on Monday Aug. 4

August 2, 2025 Pat Healey