Council tables motion to discuss relocation of Shubenacadie cenotaph

A vehicle drives by the former location of the cenotaph in Shubenacadie. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: Four community residents of the Shubenacadie area spoke at Municipality of East Hants municipal council regarding the relocation of the cenotaph.

The residents who spoke were Carolyn Nelson; Michelle Anthony; Sue Smith; and Willie Courtney.

Each requested that the cenotaph be moved back to its original location along Highway 2 near the ball field.

The four also spoke at length on why they disagreed with what took place and how the community found out.

After some discussion, questions from councillors were addressed by the presenters and staff.

It was the last council session before the summer break.

A motion was made by Councillor Sandra Garden-Cole, seconded by Councillor Walter Tingley, that council take the presenters information into consideration and further discussion be held at a future date.

Further discussion was held.

Following that another motion came forward from Deputy Warden Carl MacPhee, seconded by Councillor Michael Perry, that moved to table that previous motion for further discussion until staff prepares a report around the costs and logistics (of possibly moving the Shubenacadie Cenotaph).

The motion was tabled by a vote 6-5 with Councillors Keith Rhyno; Sandra Garden-Cole; Elie Moussa; Cecil Dixon; and Norval Mitchell voting against the motion.

Warden Eleanor Roulston thanked the presenters for attending.

It’s expected that the cenotaph will come back for discussion with staff reports at the first council session in September.