Big medal haul for Braveheart Special Olympic athletes at provincial summer games

The Special Olympians with their medals from Sackville/Bedford Bravehearts. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: It was a big medal haul for the Special Olympics athletes from Sackville-Bedford Bravehearts at the provincial summer games.

The games took place July 24-27 in Antigonish at St. Francis Xavier University.

This year’s event was a qualifying event for the national Special Olympics games. They will take place in August 2026 in Medicine Hat, Alta.

The games give our athletes the chance to compete in their sport with athletes from other regions from across the province.

Teams from PEI and New Brunswick were also competing in this year’s games.

Andrew Snow with two thumbs up for his Special Olympics summer games medal. (Submitted photo)

Hannah with her gold medal. (Submitted photo)

Five teams attended the provincial summer games, consisting of 53 athletes and 20 coaches/volunteers.

The athletes competed in soccer; swimming; golf; bocce; and track and field.

For the Bravehearts, the final total medal count came in as 37 gold; 17 silvers; and 22 bronze.

Bravehearts won team gold in Bocce and soccer.

In swimming, they earned 25 gold; 12 silvers; and 12 bronze.

For track and field, athletes from Sackville/Bedford picked up 10 gold; five silvers; and 10 bronze.

A couple of more of the Braveheart medalists. (Submitted photo)

On top of these successful results, there was more to come for the Bravehearts.

Six athletes from our region were selected for the Canada Games in Special Olympics and Para Categories

The Canada Games is Aug 9-25 in St. John’s, NL.

In track and field, athletes selected were Jacob Rafuse and Logan Barnes.

For Swimming, the Sackville/Bedford Bravehearts colours to be worn with Nova Scotia will include: Ellie Hearn; Maxim Thibault; Dylan Balmaceda (Para); and Landon Arbeau.