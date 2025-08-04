Food Truck rally, show and shine kick starts SummerClash250 weekend

A photo from last year's Food Truck Rally and Show and Shine at Scotia Speedworld. (Submitted photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Foodies get your appetite ready.

The annual Food Truck Rally, including a car show & shine, is set to kick off the 2025 Summer Clash, presented by Atlantic Tiltload and Superior Foundations, at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 7.

The food truck rally and the show and shine will run from 5-9 p.m.

The Food Truck Rally and show and shine runs 5-9 p.m. (Scotia Speedworld image)

It begins a weekend of racing that includes Sportsman 100 as part of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series on Aug. 8 along with qualifying by the FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour teams for the SummerClash 250, which runs on Aug. 9.

Among the food trucks scheduled to participate include: Barnyard Grill; Kismit Kettle Corn; Cool Bus Treats; Global Street Flavours; Curbside Eats; The Tiffin Box; Smokinstein ; Vintage Ice Cream Bike; All Around Pizza; and an East Hants favourite The Beefy Wiener.

For more details on the SummerClash 250 weekend check out Scotia Speedworld on Facebook.