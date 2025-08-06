The Laker News

East Hants News

Hit and run suspect identified thanks to tips from community: police

ByPat Healey

Aug 6, 2025 #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #hit-and-run, #Nine Mile River, #RCMP, #suspect
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A 23-year-old Nine Mile River man has been identified as the person of interest in a hit-and-run in Elmsdale.

The person’s photo and a little writeup appeared in the July 15 From the Cruiser column on The Laker News website as police looked to identify the suspect.

As a result of the request for public assistance police identified the suspect as the 23-year-old from Nine Mile River.

He was subsequently charged with Fail to Remain at the scene of an accident.

East Hants RCMP are thankful for the information provided from the community which helped identify the accused.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News Featured

Gillis, Deagle Gammon vote to rescind Morris Street bike lane

Aug 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Lifeguard credited with preventing serious woods fire at Oakfield Park

Aug 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

HRM advises residents of restrictions on woods in municipal park spaces

Aug 5, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

Hit and run suspect identified thanks to tips from community: police

August 6, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

Gillis, Deagle Gammon vote to rescind Morris Street bike lane

August 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Lifeguard credited with preventing serious woods fire at Oakfield Park

August 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

HRM advises residents of restrictions on woods in municipal park spaces

August 5, 2025 Pat Healey