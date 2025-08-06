Hit and run suspect identified thanks to tips from community: police

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A 23-year-old Nine Mile River man has been identified as the person of interest in a hit-and-run in Elmsdale.

The person’s photo and a little writeup appeared in the July 15 From the Cruiser column on The Laker News website as police looked to identify the suspect.

As a result of the request for public assistance police identified the suspect as the 23-year-old from Nine Mile River.

He was subsequently charged with Fail to Remain at the scene of an accident.

East Hants RCMP are thankful for the information provided from the community which helped identify the accused.