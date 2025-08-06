The Laker News

Province announces ban of all fireworks during burn ban

ByPat Healey

Aug 6, 2025 #banned, #burn ban, #Fall River, #fireworks, #fireworks banned
Fireworks boom over First Lake. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is banning all use of fireworks even if they are professional and have the appropriate approvals.

The news of the ban was announced late on Wednesday night by the department of Municipal Affairs in a release.

In the release, Municipal Affairs said the ban is to protect communities across Nova Scotia and lower the risk of wildfires, the province has banned the use of all fireworks.

As of today, August 6, all fireworks and pyrotechnic special effects are not permitted as long as a burn ban is in effect.

There is currently a ban in place until October 15 or until conditions allow it to be lifted.

The fine for violating the fireworks ban is $25,000.

The new ban applies to consumer and display fireworks and pyrotechnic special effects even if they have the appropriate approvals.

Quick Facts:
– a provincewide ban on open fires started on July 30 and will remain in place until October 15 or until conditions improve
– travel and activities in woods were restricted as of August 5, until October 15, or until conditions improve
– people with questions about woods restrictions can call their local Department of Natural Resources office

