Tuesday Teas at Fultz House Museum

Fultz House Museum has three Tuesday Teas left for the summer of 2025. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Tuesday Tea series continues at Fultz House this month.

Upcoming dates for the weekly tea’s are as follows:

August 12; August 19; and August 26, the final one for the summer of 2025.

The teas run from 12 pm to 1:30 P.M. The cost is $12 per person.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Fultz House Mercantile. They are on sale until noon time the Friday before a tea. No tea meals are to be purchased on the day of.

Fultz House Museum is located at 33 Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

For more on the museum and upcoming events check out: https://www.fultzhouse.ca.

Info on the Tuesday Teas. (Submitted photo)