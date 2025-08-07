Police nab driver for stunting going 181 km/h on Hwy 102

RCMP clocked a driver on Hwy 102 doing 181 km/h in a 110 zone. (RCMP photo)

MILFORD: The pocketbook for an East Hants driver is about $2,500 less as of Aug. 2.

Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP said police stopped a driver going almost twice the allotted Hwy 102 speed limit on Aug. 2.

The officer clocked the driver doing 181 kilometres per hour in an 110 zone.

Travelling at such speeds can result in criminal charges rather than charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“In this case the driver was charged with stunting,” said Sgt. MacRAE.

He was issued a fine for $2422.50.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver faces a license suspension if convicted.