Pen pal exchange sees clients at CCOA, Scotland group writing each other

Clients at CCOA write up what questions they want to ask their new friends at Edge Group in Scotland as part of their pen pal exchange. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Friendship has no borders, and clients at two organizations in Scotland and Hants County are learning that firsthand.

The clients at Edge Group Scotland in Musselburgh, Scotland, and those at Enfield-based Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA) have begun a pen pal project.

Edge Group delivers specialist transition programs for autistic young adults and those with other additional support needs (ASN).

Client services assistant at CCOA Jana Hunt came up with the idea earlier this summer.

Hunt looked for places like CCOA for the clients to write letters to. That’s when she stumbled upon Edge Group in Scotland.

Edge Group marketing manager Claire Runciman almost immediately responded to Hunt’s query.

It didn’t take long for the questions to start flowing, said Hunt.

“Once we got the ball rolling, our clients here had a lot of questions to ask those in Scotland,” said Hunt. “There were a lot of questions about the Loch Ness Monster. People really wanted to know.”

Some of the questions those at Edge Group, which does more recreation programming and outdoors, asked were about polar bears; hockey; maple syrup; the Canadian traditions; whale watching; currency; the laws; and the Northern Lights.

Hunt said the clients really enjoyed writing out the questions for their new pen pals in Scotland.

“It kind of opened their perspective that there are other people they can have as friends out there,” she said.

“It also gave them a bit of pride as it feels good to brag about where we’re from and to each other as well. That was awesome as well.”

Runciman said they’re delighted to be connecting with CCOA through this pen pal exchange.

“Friendship has no borders, and this project is a wonderful way for our participants to share their experiences, learn about life in another part of the world, and build meaningful relationships,” said Runciman.

“It’s been especially exciting to discover how many shared interests we have despite being thousands of miles apart.”

The exchange is about so much more than writing letters for both organizations.

“It’s about building confidence and developing key skills like reading, writing, and communication, all in a fun and meaningful way,” said Runciman. “They’ve been curious about what life is like in Nova Scotia, what hobbies their new friends enjoy, and even the kind of wildlife they might see there.

“It’s been lovely watching their excitement grow as they think of new questions and stories to share.”

At CCOA, there were 15 clients participating in writing the letters to Scotland and Edge Autism had about 15 as well. Summer Street Industries in Pictou County was also looped into the project said Hunt.

“It works out really well as everyone is going to get to have a pen pal,” she said. “We’re going global now. It’s impressive.”

CCOA clients asked a lot of questions about the Scottish heritage; castles; favourite movies; interests; hobbies; culture; their language; and more.

Hunt is hopeful the pen pal project makes the clients at both places realize the impact they are having on a much larger scale.

“There’s so much more out there beyond our community and our country is amazing,” she said. “It’s great to explore another country across the ocean. This is a way to immerse themselves in another culture and make new friends.

“I’m excited to see where it goes.”

The letters from CCOA have already arrived at Edge Group, but the ones sent here from Scotland have (as of this interview) not yet arrived here yet.

Runciman was asked what she hopes comes out of the pen pal exchange.

“Our hope is that this becomes the start of a lasting friendship between our organizations and the people we support,” she said.

“We’d love to see the exchange spark innovative ideas, encourage mutual understanding, and create a sense of pride for our participants as they represent themselves and their community.

“Most importantly, we hope everyone involved feels valued, heard, and inspired by this connection across the ocean.”

“It’s a simple idea with a big impact: building friendships, growing skills, and connecting communities across the Atlantic.”

