RCMP looking for information on Lower Sackville arson

ByPat Healey

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information from the public in relation to an arson that occurred in Lower Sackville. 

On August 5, at approximately 12:07 a.m., RCMP officers, along with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency, responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on Coles Rd.

Officers learned the occupants of the home escaped uninjured and that the fire was contained to the back deck of the residence. 

Evidence gathered at the scene by fire services determined that the fire was the result of arson. 

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020. 

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-111434

By Pat Healey

