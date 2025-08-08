PHOTOS: Food trucks and a show and shine at Scotia Speedworld

A youngster places his Kub Kar on the race track. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: To kick off Summer Clash 250 weekend, Scotia Speedworld held its annual food truck rally and show and shine.

Here are some photos from the fun event that was attended by more than 1,500 people.

Some of the 10 food trucks on hand. (Healey photo)

There were a lot of vehicle for the show and shine. (Healey photo)

Race cars were even on display at the show and shine. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Bouncy castle (Healey photo)

Some of the fun activities at the show and shine. (Healey photo)

Everly Robar enjoyed the Kub Kar racing at the food truck rally and show and shine. (Healey photo)

Station 47 Goffs was at the event showing off their firefighter gear/equipment and tours of the truck. (Healey photo)

Two boys react to seeing the finish of one of the Kub Kar races. (Healey photo)

The Kud Kar rally was a hit with many. (Healey photo)

The front stretch at Scotia Speedworld was littered with cars for the show and shine during the food truck rally and show and shine. Lots of people came out to check out the cool cars and get some tasty treats at the food trucks. (Healey photo)