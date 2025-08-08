The Laker News

East Hants News

From the Cruiser – Aug 5, 2025

ByPat Healey

Aug 8, 2025 #East Hants, #Enfield, #From the Cruiser, #RCMP, #speeding
RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 117 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlights as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP.

  • 15 Summary Offence Tickets issued.
  • Police conducted four checkstops.
  • six traffic collisions – residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 15 Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle, driving while disqualified, and illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle.

Cannabis can only be transported in sealed, government approved containers while driving.

Mark Sampson (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Mark Sampson.

He is wanted for Theft Under $5000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by:

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Featured News

Pen pal exchange sees clients at CCOA, Scotland group writing each other

Aug 7, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Police nab driver for stunting going 181 km/h on Hwy 102

Aug 7, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Tuesday Teas at Fultz House Museum

Aug 7, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

From the Cruiser – Aug 5, 2025

August 8, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured News

Pen pal exchange sees clients at CCOA, Scotland group writing each other

August 7, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Police nab driver for stunting going 181 km/h on Hwy 102

August 7, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Tuesday Teas at Fultz House Museum

August 7, 2025 Pat Healey