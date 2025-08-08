From the Cruiser – Aug 5, 2025

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 117 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlights as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP.

15 Summary Offence Tickets issued.

Police conducted four checkstops.

six traffic collisions – residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 15 Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle, driving while disqualified, and illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle.

Cannabis can only be transported in sealed, government approved containers while driving.

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Mark Sampson.

He is wanted for Theft Under $5000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

