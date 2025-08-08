NS SPCA seeking info on abandoned kittens

The NS SPCA building. (Submitted/Google)

ELMSDALE: Inspectors with the Nova Scotia SPCA are seeking information about an individual(s) in the area of the Elmsdale McDonald’s restaurant on Highway 214.

The Nova Scotia SPCA has received information that between Saturday, July 26, and Monday, July 28, an unknown person(s) disposed of a small container with at least two kittens inside, in the restaurant’s dumpster.

A third kitten was later rescued near the dumpster between Thursday, July 31 and Friday, August 1.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact our animal cruelty line at 1-888-703-7722, e-mail animals@spcans.ca, or fill out the form online here: www.novascotiaspca.ca/reportcruelty

There is no more information available at this time.

Please contact the NS SPCA through the above number/email/form.