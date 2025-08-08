The Laker News

Featured East Hants

NS SPCA seeking info on abandoned kittens

ByPat Healey

Aug 8, 2025 #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #kittens, #McDonald's, #NS SPCA, #SPCA
The NS SPCA building. (Submitted/Google)

ELMSDALE: Inspectors with the Nova Scotia SPCA are seeking information about an individual(s) in the area of the Elmsdale McDonald’s restaurant on Highway 214.

The Nova Scotia SPCA has received information that between Saturday, July 26, and Monday, July 28, an unknown person(s) disposed of a small container with at least two kittens inside, in the restaurant’s dumpster.

A third kitten was later rescued near the dumpster between Thursday, July 31 and Friday, August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact our animal cruelty line at 1-888-703-7722, e-mail animals@spcans.ca, or fill out the form online here: www.novascotiaspca.ca/reportcruelty

There is no more information available at this time.

Please contact the NS SPCA through the above number/email/form.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants News

From the Cruiser – Aug 5, 2025

Aug 8, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

PHOTOS: Food trucks and a show and shine at Scotia Speedworld

Aug 8, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

RCMP looking for information on Lower Sackville arson

Aug 8, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured East Hants

NS SPCA seeking info on abandoned kittens

August 8, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

From the Cruiser – Aug 5, 2025

August 8, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

PHOTOS: Food trucks and a show and shine at Scotia Speedworld

August 8, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

RCMP looking for information on Lower Sackville arson

August 8, 2025 Pat Healey