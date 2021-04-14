Applications open for sexual violence prevention innovation grants

HALIFAX: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault, share information about available resources and foster a greater understanding of consent.

Beginning April 13, Nova Scotians can apply for Sexual Violence Prevention Innovation grants of up to $5,000. The grants support community groups and organizations, including youth and marginalized groups, to reach out to their peers and build healthier, safer and more resilient communities.



“As Nova Scotians, we all have a role in preventing sexual violence, believing victims when they come forward and supporting survivors,” said Kelly Regan, Minister of Community Services.

“We need to change attitudes, try new things, be creative and get more people involved – that’s why these grants are available.”

Applications are open until 5 p.m. on May 20.Quotes:“Sexual health and education is often inaccessible to autistic adults. Sexual Violence Prevention Innovation grants have helped us to expand the Healthy Relationship, Sexuality and Autism program we offer. It creates tangible learning opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum to improve their sexual health, quality of life and long-term well-being.”– Yevonne Le Lacheur, program director, Autism Nova Scotia