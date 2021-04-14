Liberal nomination: Sinnott looking to engage with communities

WAVERLEY: After getting his feet wet by running in the 2016 municipal election, Steve Sinnott wanted to remain engaged in the community. He has done that by volunteering on a few community groups.

It’s that volunteerism that has helped shape what he sees as things he can help improve in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, and why he has chosen to throw his name into the ring as a Liberal nominee for the upcoming election. As there are two nominees at present (April 14)—Marni Tuttle is the other confirmed nominee—there will be a nomination meeting in the coming weeks.

Sinnott, who’s volunteering involves the Waverley Community Association; the Waverley Legion; the LWF Hall board; and Fall River Lions Club, said he felt the timing was right.

“I thought it was a great opportunity at this point in time to put my name out there,” he said. “In 2016 no one knew who my name was. Now here we are in 2021 and a lot more know who I am from being involved in the community.”

He said he feels being part of the community is critical if anyone wants to be a political candidate.

Sinnott, who calls Spider Lake subdivision in Waverley home, spoke about the nomination meeting, which is the first step towards being on the ballot as the MLA for the riding.

“I have come to know a lot of people in the community, which really helps,” he said. “I will be counting on their help in the coming days by signing up new members who can vote for me at the nomination meeting.”

He said some issues he sees that will garner his focus is speeding on Waverley Road and into Fall River; transit up on Beaver Bank Road; bringing transit into Fall River.

“That’s one area that is important,” he said. “I recently heard they’re looking at a splash pad in Beaver Bank. What a great opportunity. Invest money in that.

“The turf field in Fall River, another great thing for our community. Right now, it’s at the municipal level waiting to see what the plan is like. Maybe we at the provincial and federal level can help push it over the top.”

Sinnott said more needs to be done for youth as well, working with the current councillor and MP.

He said with a nomination set to be held, it will mean ideas from both candidates on their visions will be heard.

“I want to do as much as I can to engage with our communities,” said Sinnott. “We need to all work together as one.”

To be eligible to vote in the Liberal nomination race for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, you need to be a member of the party. You can join at: https://liberal.ns.ca.