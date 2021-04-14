MAIN PHOTO: The HERH Lady Tigers are four-time Northumberland Region Division 2 champions. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: For the graduating players on the Hants East Rural High Tigers ladies basketball team, it’s been nothing but perfection when it comes to winning regional titles during the past four years.

On April 13, that winning tradition continued as Sarah Delorey, who is headed to the Acadia Axewomen hoops team in the fall, laid down 33 points to power her Lady Tigers to a convincing 103-41 win over Amherst High,

With the win, it secured the team’s fourth consecutive Northumberland Regional Division 2 title.

The HERH Tigers. (Submitted photo)

The game was played at Hants East Rural High in Milford. Due to COVID19 restrictions no spectators were in attendance.

Also helping the Chris Trainor-coached Tigers to the win were Julia Trainor with 26 points, while Cheyenne Toms and Elizabeth Quinn each contributed 14 points.