Homeless man gets helping hand from concerned RCMP officer

ENFIELD: An observant resident notice what appeared to be a suspicious person in their neighbourhood on April 12.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said members were dispatched to the area in question, a dead-end road in the Enfield area.

“The man was located and upon questioning by our female officer, she determined the man was actually homeless,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“At that point, the office took the man into her care, bought him a warm-up meal and fresh coffee.”

The member went the extra length, S/Sgt. Bushell continued.

“She then transported the man to the Truro homeless shelter for a safe place to stay the night,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell praised the officer—who wished not to be named–for doing what she did.

“The member showed great compassion for the man and demonstrated a great depth of understanding for his need at that moment,” he said.