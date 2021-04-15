Theft at Shubenacadie business under investigation

SHUBENACADIE: Police are seeking information in relation to a theft on April 7 at Ettinger’s Home Hardware in Shubenacadie

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were informed of the theft on April 7 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“A masked suspect is seen entering the rear of the yard, removing a bale of round stock and leaving,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The suspect appeared to know the lay of the land at the business.

“The suspect seemed to be familiar with the yard layout as well as very comfortable shouldering and moving the heavy construction material,” he said.

He said this has led investigators to believe it may be someone familiar with the construction industry.

S/Sgt. Bushell said anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.