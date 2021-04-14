Surrender of 77 dogs overwhelms SPCA

DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for help caring for 77 dogs and puppies in need of urgent treatment and rehabilitation. All the puppies and dogs came from one property in Cape Breton.

The large number of dogs has overwhelmed SPCA resources and animal shelters throughout the province.

Many of the dogs are highly undersocialized. Some of the dogs were pregnant and gave birth. Rehabilitation and medical treatment are estimated to exceed $70,000.

The no-kill organization does not receive any government funding for their shelters. They are inviting animal-lovers who want to help to make a donation at www.novascotiaspca.ca/helpnow or by texting “SPCA” to the number 4-10-10 to donate $20.

“The best thing to do if pet owners find themselves in an overwhelming situation is to reach out for assistance,” said Sandra Flemming, Provincial Director of Animal Care at the Nova Scotia SPCA. “We welcome and will work with pet owners who accept help.

“When we were notified of this situation, we worked around-the-clock to ensure the dogs and caregiver received the support they needed.”

On average, one dog or puppy is surrendered to a Nova Scotia SPCA Animal Shelter in one day. With limited space and existing homeless pets, the 10 puppies and 67 dogs were safely transported to relieve pressure on the Cape Breton SPCA. The mixed breed dogs are receiving veterinary care, one-on-one expert training, and are being closely monitored.The dogs and puppies require extensive rehabilitation and are not entertaining adoption interest or visitors at this time.

Once they are ready to continue their rehabilitation plans in a home setting, they will be posted on the SPCA adoption website. If you or a pet owner you know is struggling, contact the Nova Scotia SPCA for help at 1-844-835-4798.