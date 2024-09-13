FALL RIVER/GOFFS/BEAVER BANK: Local police officers with Halifax Regional Police and RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment out of Lower Sackville were kept busy the past few weeks with assaults and theft-related offences.

According to HRM Crime Mapping, police attended to three assaults, one theft from vehicle, and one vehicle theft call.

The assaults occurred between Windsor Junction; Beaver Bank; and at Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Crime Mapping is an interactive site that will be updated daily at midnight with incidents of five specific crime types – robberies, assaults, break and enters, thefts of vehicles, and thefts from vehicles. These crime types were selected given that people can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim if armed with information about what’s happening in their community.

To ensure privacy, the crimes are plotted on the mid-point of the closest block and are not associated with specific civic addresses so as not to identify a person or an address.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The first assault took place Aug. 18 at the Windsor Junction Community Centre shortly after 9 p.m., said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

He said that police were responding to a report of an assault in progress on Community Centre Lane at the WJCC.

“RCMP officers learned that that a physical altercation had broken out between two youth during a gathering of approximately 20 youths,” he said.

Upon arrival of officers the youths had already dispersed.

The people involved and the potential victim were not identified and had departed the area.

File # 24-11293

ADVERTISEMENT:

On August 22, at approximately 2:40 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Falls Run in Fall River.

Cpl. Tremblay said RCMP officers learned that a licence plate (GLZ 293 NS) had been stolen from a Toyota Yaris parked at the bus terminal sometime between August 14 and 21.

File 24-114799

On August 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a vehicle theft on Barnes Drive near the Halifax Airport.

RCMP officers located the vehicle that had been parked by the owner at another portion of a Park and Fly parking lot.

File 24-116529

ADVERTISEMENT:

HRP officers attended to a report of an assault at Bell Blvd.

The incident took place inside Halifax Stanfield Airport, so it’s a file that HRP has.

File 24-114081

Police received a report Aug. 22 of an incident at Brackendale Lane in Beaver Bank.

The call for service came in at 1:15 p.m.

The report was a history of assaults between two people known to one another.

Cpl. Tremblay said the investigation is ongoing.

File 24-114760