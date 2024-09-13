Youth suffers serious injuries in vehicle-pedestrian collision

BEAVER BANK: A youth from Beaver Bank suffered serious injuries as a result of a vehicle-pedestrian collosion on Sept. 11.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, said police are investigating the incident, that occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m.

He said EHS, police, and fire services from HRM Station 9 attended the scene.

The collision occurred at Woodbine Drive and Beaver Bank Road.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Tremblay said that RCMP officers learned that a Mazda 6 was travelling north on the road when it collided with a youth crossing the roadway.

The youth, from Beaver Bank, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to hospital by EHS.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver of the Mazda, a 41-year-old Beaver Bank man, did not suffer physical injuries.

They were also the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, said Cpl. Tremblay.

File #: 24-124527