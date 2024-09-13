WELLINGTON: The province said that contractors bear the responsibility if there are issues at residents homes or property from blasting, such as those being posted about near the Aerotech Connector in Wellington.

That comes after more residents from the Wellington area have posted on a Waverley-Windsor Junction-Fall River community group about issues at their homes from blasting at the Aerotech Connector project.

The concerns had been posted in a question format by a residents one of whom said she had some new tiles in her home that have been broken as a result of the blasting.

Another resident said their water quality has gone bad since the blasting has been happening and was formalizing the paperwork to make a claim. They live on Holland Road.

Others mentioned concerns over sediment in their well water, with others saying they too had foundations and items in their homes cracked.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Laker News had done a previous story on the blasting issues, where the provincial spokesperson directed residents to make a claim at a specific phone number.

Our previous story on the blasting concerns: https://thelaker.ca/public-works-ecc-unaware-of-wellington-residents-blasting-issues/

We asked the Department of Public Works about the more recent issues on blasting from the project.

Gary Andrea, a spokesperson with Public Works, was able to get a response for us on Friday afternoon, Sept. 13.

“Contractors are solely responsible for damages incurred as a result of their work on a project,” said Andrea.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said that residents who filed complaints with the department were put in contact with the contractor’s claims group.

“They would then then investigate and determine if any action is required,” he said.

To date, Andrea said, all claims have been denied.

“It is our understanding the claims have been denied to date under their process,” he said.