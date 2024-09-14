MAIN PHOTO: An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

EAST UNIACKE: A 24-year-old Milford woman is facing impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle collision in East Uniacke, RCMP said.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that police and fire, along with EHS, responded to the call for the mvc on Sept. 9 at approximately 9 p.m.

It took place on Highway 354 in East Uniacke, Const. Burns said.

Const. Burns said upon arrival officers could see a black sedan had landed in the ditch.

He said the driver told officers they had swerved to avoid hitting a deer and lost control. They were not injured.

“While the RCMP officer was interacting with the driver, he noted signs of impairment by alcohol,” said Const. Burns.

The officer demanded the woman provide a sample of their breath on the approved roadside screening device (ASD).

The result was a “fail”.

The woman was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and brought to the Enfield Detachment where they provided two more samples of their breath.

The results were 130 mg% and 140mg% respectively.

Samantha Strome, 24, of Milford, has been charged with Impaired Driving related offences.

Strome will appear in court at a later date.