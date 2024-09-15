Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 130 calls for service.

The following is a highlighted call as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns.

PARKED VEHICLE DAMAGED

On September 6, East Hants RCMP were dispatched to a report of damage done to a parked vehicle in the 80 block of Mill Village Road in Shubenacadie.

The victim reported that there was a softball size hole in the rear window of the vehicle that would have happened sometime from September 3 and Sept. 6.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this act of mischief is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: St. Peters man wanted on province-wide warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Leonard Ernest Stone, 53, of St. Peters.

Leonard Stone was charged with Uttering Threats and breaching the conditions of an undertaking back in June.

The incident took place in Enfield.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Leonard Stone. Anyone who sees Leonard Stone is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

