Youths praised for quick actions after spotting smouldering fire

ENFIELD: Two youth are being called heroes for their quick action recently when out for a swim.

According to Enfield Fire, youths Nick Arsenault and Will Rutledge were out for a swim along the river when they came across a smouldering fire.

“They quickly called Nick’s dad and started going to work to put the fire out,” the post by Enfield fire said.

“They used Gatorade bottles and river water to contain the fire while the father called 911.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

When Enfield fire arrived the boys escorted the firefighters to where the fire was.

“The two explained what was going on so we could make a strategic decision on how we would access it and with what equipment,” continued the post on Enfield Fire’s Facebook. “While we were working on mopping up what was left the boys helped by filling our back tanks in the river.”

Enfield fire praised the two saying it was excellent work by both.

“Without your speedy reaction we could have been dealing with a much larger situation,” concluded the post.