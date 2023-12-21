Public Works, ECC unaware of Wellington residents blasting issues

WELLINGTON; A provincial spokesperson said its news to them that residents are having issues related to blasting at the Aerotech Connector in Wellington.

On a Facebook community page, residents had been posting about issues they were having.

The issues included a water line being cracked; severe washouts at an adjacent property near Oaken Hills (a shared driveway); to having to drill deeper in a well that was only two-years-old (from 200 to 400 feet now).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Elizabeth MacDonald, with the Department of Environment and Climate Change said those issues are concerning.

“Neither ECC nor Public Works have received any calls or reports to our offices,” she told The Laker News when we inquired.

She said that the Department of Public Works does not require ECC approvals for blasting.

ADVERTISEMENT:

MacDonald said if people think the blasting work is impacting their wells or groundwater, they should contact Public Works.

They are required, as part of their Environmental Assessment approval, to have a Complaint Resolution Plan and Process at 902-424-8712 or the NS-ECC office in Bedford (902-424-7773).

“Public Works is not aware of any impacts to wells but will work with the contractor to find a solution,” she said.