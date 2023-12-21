WELLINGTON: Santa and Mrs. Claus brought the Christmas excitement to the Wellington/Fletchers Lake Station House on Dec. 17.

Arriving on a fire truck from Station 42 Wellington – Grand Lake and District Firefighters Association, Santa and Mrs. Claus had all the kids excited to see them arrive in the community.

They made time in their busy schedules to visit a week before the big day when they traverse around the world.

There was games and activities, music by local songstress Tammy Adams, and more at the Kids Christmas Party at the Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House.

Mrs. Claus says hi to an adoring young girl by name, and she thought it was cool that she knew her name. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are a few photos taken from the event (videos till photos):

The video story follows below.

The kids were excited to see Santa. (Dagley Media photo)

Christmas footwear. (Dagley Media photo)

A family does a craft at the Kids Party. (Dagley Media Photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Check out the fun in our video story;

Video sponsored by JPF Construction

Video shot/edited: Dagley Media

VIDEO STORY:

Pat signs off with Santa and Mrs. Claus after getting a treat bag. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A few more photos from the Kids Christmas Party:

Photos with the duo from the North Pole. (Dagley Media photo)