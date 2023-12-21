WELLINGTON: Santa and Mrs. Claus brought the Christmas excitement to the Wellington/Fletchers Lake Station House on Dec. 17.
Arriving on a fire truck from Station 42 Wellington – Grand Lake and District Firefighters Association, Santa and Mrs. Claus had all the kids excited to see them arrive in the community.
They made time in their busy schedules to visit a week before the big day when they traverse around the world.
There was games and activities, music by local songstress Tammy Adams, and more at the Kids Christmas Party at the Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House.
Here are a few photos taken from the event (videos till photos):
The video story follows below.
Check out the fun in our video story;
Video sponsored by JPF Construction
Video shot/edited: Dagley Media
VIDEO STORY:
A few more photos from the Kids Christmas Party: