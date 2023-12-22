Home Holiday Greeting Videos HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: Jessica Plamondon, The Pike Group/Royal LePage Atlantic Holiday Greeting VideosVideo HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: Jessica Plamondon, The Pike Group/Royal LePage Atlantic By Pat Healey - December 22, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Jessica Plamondon from The Pike Group and Royal LePage Atlantic and Fall River and Area Business Association president wishes everyone all the best this holiday season. Video shot/edited by Dagley Media RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Holiday Greeting Videos HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: Marshall Law Driving Academy Holiday Greeting Videos HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: Susan Fillmore & Melissa Berry, ReMax Nova Business VIDEO ADVERTORIAL: The Art Space holds grand opening Holiday Greeting Videos HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce Holiday Greeting Videos HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: Fall River Chiro Holiday Greeting Videos HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: Fall River Dairy Queen