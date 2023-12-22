N.S. announces more supports for post-secondary students

HALIFAX: Students in Nova Scotia are getting some extra support with the cost of post-secondary education from the provincial government.

Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong announced Dec. 21 that the province is providing a one-time, needs-based grant and investing to reduce the cost of textbooks. Wong is also the MLA for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.

Almost 12,000 students at Nova Scotia universities, Nova Scotia Community College or a private career college are eligible for a grant of $1,350 that does not have to be repaid.

“I know from talking to students that affordability is a key issue for them,” said Wong.

“I have also heard from students that the cost of books can be a real challenge, and I’m proud to take action on solutions that will make a real difference.”

To be eligible for the one-time grant, post-secondary students must be Nova Scotia residents who receive provincial student assistance, or those who would have qualified for provincial assistance if not for a temporary increase in federal assistance this year.

Eligible students do not have to apply and will be notified through their MyPATH account.

The grant will be deposited automatically into the bank accounts of most eligible students in January or halfway through their study period.

Additionally, an agreement with the four Atlantic provinces will fund the Atlantic Open Educational Resources program for three years to reduce textbook and learning material costs for all Nova Scotian students studying in the province.

In 2022, most Canadian post-secondary students expected to pay between $800 and $1,000 per year for textbooks.

The Open Educational Resources program has saved Nova Scotian students more than $580,000 in textbook costs over the last few years.

Quotes:

“We are thrilled that more student loan borrowers will receive immediate assistance through the one-time grant. And by further supporting the adoption of locally developed educational resources, students will have access to cost-saving and innovative learning resources tailored to their studies.

“Student affordability continues to be a priority for us and we look forward to future conversations around sustainable ways to increase accessibility for all post-secondary students living in Nova Scotia.”

– Georgia Saleski, Executive Director, Students Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

— the one-time grant will cost $16.2 million, available because of savings within the student assistance program this year

— the Nova Scotia student assistance program provides needs-based assistance to students who would be unable to attend post-secondary study because their resources are not sufficient to cover costs

— all Nova Scotian students who study in Nova Scotia and qualify for Nova Scotia student assistance get 40 per cent of their assistance as a non-repayable grant upfront; Nova Scotian students who attend a Nova Scotia university full-time receive a student bursary of $1,283

— students who were eligible for Nova Scotia student assistance received a $550 grant in the 2022-23 academic year and an $875 grant in the 2021-22 academic year

— the Council of Atlantic Ministers of Education and Training will fund the Atlantic Open Educational Resources program for about $200,000 annually for the next three years