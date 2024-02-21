LANTZ: Two local businesses– Don McCooeye of Royal LePage Atlantic and Sheila Bianchi from The Mortgage Group–came together to provide a fun afternoon on Feb. 17.
The two hosted a Community Skate in recognition of Heritage Day weekend at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.
It was a good turnout of people who took advantage to lace up their skates and hit the ice at the Keith Miller Arena.
There was even hot chocolate and snacks provided, along with water, for all who participated.
Check out our video story:
Video story sponsored by Sheila Bianchi and Don McCooeye.
Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley
Here are a couple photos from the video story filming at the skate: