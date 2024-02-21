MAIN PHOTO: A Riverlake RFC player goes in for the score during a game. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: It was a rugby filled day at the Fieldhouse Dome at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Feb. 17.

Teams from across the Maritimes, including a pair of University clubs, converged on the Sportspelx to take part in the annual Sweetheart 7s rugby tournament organized by Enfield RFC.

The place was hopping and there wasn’t a parking spot to be had as all of the hard hitting action and friendly camaraderie took place.

All three fields in the Fieldhouse dome were in use for the bulk of the tournament.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the local business community, which organizers thanked them for their support.

Good Robot Elmsdale provided the beverages in the beer garden.

The UPEI Panthers women’s team, with East Hants’ own Kadynce Ashton on the roster, picked up the women’s division championship.

No word on who won the guys division when we posted this.

The Laker News stopped by for some action and provides these photos:

The pass is made by an Enfield RFC player as a hit comes. 9Healey photo)

