Lady Tigers capture Sweetheart hoops tournament

MILFORD: It was a Sweetheart of a weekend of hoops for the Hats East Rural High Lady Tigers.
The Tigers hosted their annual Sweetheart Basketball tournament at the school in Milford featuring Sommet Secondary School; Breton Education Centre from Cape Breton; and Millwood High from Lower Sackville.
Action took place all day Friday and Saturday Feb. 17-18, and had a great crowd on hand for the host Tigers games.
There was even a canteen available for snacks and drinks (water, etc.).
The Tigers earned the victory by almost doubling BEC in the final, led by three players.
Hants East won the final 76-41 over the Cougars from Cape Breton.
Leading the offensive attack by HERH were Corri Hopewell; Victoria Mumford; and Jane Gatto.
All three had 17 points apiece for the Tigers.
In the team’s final round-robin game, it was close early.
However, once the jets got going the baskets kept falling for Hants East in their 50-36 victory.
Victoria Mumford had 17 points, while Jane Gatto had 13 points.
To open the tournament, Hants East narrowly got by Sommet 60-57.
Victoria Mumford recorded 25 points, while Enfield’s Taylor Boyd had 13 points for HERH.
Against BEC in the second game of the tournament, Hants East’s Jane Gatto dropped down 21 points in the 60-45 win.
Taylor Boyd was second in points for the Tigers in this game, scoring 15 points.