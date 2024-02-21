Lady Tigers capture Sweetheart hoops tournament

MILFORD: It was a Sweetheart of a weekend of hoops for the Hats East Rural High Lady Tigers.

The Tigers hosted their annual Sweetheart Basketball tournament at the school in Milford featuring Sommet Secondary School; Breton Education Centre from Cape Breton; and Millwood High from Lower Sackville.

Action took place all day Friday and Saturday Feb. 17-18, and had a great crowd on hand for the host Tigers games.

There was even a canteen available for snacks and drinks (water, etc.).

Victoria Mumford pushes the offence towards the Millwood end. (Healey photo)

Abby Kphler of Millwood (no. 12) brings the ball up the court towards the Tigers net. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Tigers earned the victory by almost doubling BEC in the final, led by three players.

Hants East won the final 76-41 over the Cougars from Cape Breton.

Leading the offensive attack by HERH were Corri Hopewell; Victoria Mumford; and Jane Gatto.

All three had 17 points apiece for the Tigers.

HERH’s Taylor Boyd looks for a play towards the net. (Healey photo)

Millwood’s no. 8 Payton Duquette tries to find room for a play as HERH defender no. 6 Sierra Foley tries to anticipate where the pass will be made. (Healey photo)

In the team’s final round-robin game, it was close early.

However, once the jets got going the baskets kept falling for Hants East in their 50-36 victory.

Victoria Mumford had 17 points, while Jane Gatto had 13 points.

Jane Gatto no. 2 of HERH goes for the shot. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Taylor Boyd tries to set the play. (Healey photo)

Sierra Foley runs in all alone to the opposition net for the basket. 9Healey photo)

To open the tournament, Hants East narrowly got by Sommet 60-57.

Victoria Mumford recorded 25 points, while Enfield’s Taylor Boyd had 13 points for HERH.

Against BEC in the second game of the tournament, Hants East’s Jane Gatto dropped down 21 points in the 60-45 win.

Taylor Boyd was second in points for the Tigers in this game, scoring 15 points.

Corri Hopewell looks to pass to a teammate despite heavy coverage from Millwood defenders. (Healey photo)

HERH offensive threat Victoria Mumford has the gap to the net closed tightly by Millwood defenders during game action. (Healey photo)